Wytheville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 21F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Sunday, Wytheville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It should reach a bitter 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 18 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 15 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Nov. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
