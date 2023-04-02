Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks to reach a brisk 59 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 37 degrees. Today's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: High Wind Warning until SUN 4:00 AM EDT. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Apr. 2, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
