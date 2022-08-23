Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Tuesday. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 79 degrees. A 55-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from Northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 23, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
