The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Friday. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northwest, clocking in at 16 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until FRI 7:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Here is today's weather outlook for Feb. 18, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
