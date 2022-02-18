Feb. 18, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Saturday. It looks like it will be a cold 40 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 23 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.