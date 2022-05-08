Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wytheville area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 59 degrees. A 37-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds today, with forecast showing winds from Northeast, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for May. 8, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
Related to this story
Most Popular
For the drive home in Wytheville: Thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 53F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 70 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
This fun and informative episode answers some of the questions you might have about the recent recreational marijuana revolution.
Wytheville will see warm temperatures this Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 77 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
Wytheville's evening forecast: A few clouds overnight. Low 48F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. Wytheville folks will see warm temperatures tomorrow.…
Temperatures will be warm Sunday in Wytheville. It looks like it will be a comfortable 73 degrees. 52 degrees is today's low. Periods of thund…
Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Showers in the evening, then cloudy overnight. Low 42F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 5…
Warm temperatures are in the forecast for the Wytheville area. It should reach a comfortable 77 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
A twister raged though southeast Wichita and Andover on Friday night, damaging 50 to 100 buildings. Officials were still assessing the scene Saturday morning.
It's only the start of May and we've already had an active tornado season in various parts of the country. That makes this week's topic of the Across the Sky podcast even more timely.