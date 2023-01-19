Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 19, 2023 in Wytheville, VA

Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Wytheville area. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 58 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. The area will see heavy rain today. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 70% chance of precipitation in today's forecast. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 14 mph wind conditions coming up from Southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.