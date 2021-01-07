Wytheville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the East. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 7, 2021 in Wytheville, VA
