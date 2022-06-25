Jun. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Wytheville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.