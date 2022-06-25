Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Partly cloudy. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Wytheville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 81 degrees. A 65-degree low is forecasted. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Don't go out without an umbrella or raincoat. There is a 68% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.
Jun. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville
