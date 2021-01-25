This evening in Wytheville: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 42F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 62 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees tomorrow. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Tuesday, there is a 41% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the west. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
