This evening in Wytheville: Rain and snow in the evening transitioning to snow showers late. Low 23F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 28 though it will feel much colder at 12.91. 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Wytheville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 18 mph. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in Wytheville will be cool today. It should reach a chilly 48 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. The area will see thunderstorms…
It will be a cold day in Wytheville, with temperatures in the 30s. It should reach a nippy 35 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2…
This evening in Wytheville: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 38F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Wytheville tempera…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Wytheville area. It looks like it will be a comfortable 60 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted.…
This evening in Wytheville: Rain showers in the evening will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 42F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Wytheville today. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
It will be a cold day in Wytheville, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 34 degrees. 28 degrees is today's …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Monday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 42-degree low is forcasted. Rain …
For the drive home in Wytheville: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Wytheville area Friday. T…
Wytheville's evening forecast: Overcast. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Wytheville Monday…