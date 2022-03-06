 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Mar. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Monday, it will be a warm day in Wytheville. It should reach a pleasant 74 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 38 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 89% chance of rain. Breezy conditions are expected this Monday, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 15 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular