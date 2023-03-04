Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 52 degrees. 33 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's winds could be brisk, with forecast models showing 18 mph wind conditions coming up from Northwest. Special National Weather Service Alert: Wind Advisory until SAT 10:00 AM EST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Mar. 4, 2023 in Wytheville, VA
