Here is today's weather outlook for Jan. 8, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 71% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm today, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from Northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Weather Advisory from FRI 12:00 AM EST until SAT 12:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit swvatoday.com.

Local Weather

