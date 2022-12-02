Wytheville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine today, but also cloud cover at times. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from the South. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Here is today's weather outlook for Dec. 2, 2022 in Wytheville, VA
