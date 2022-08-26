Here is today's weather outlook for Aug. 26, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

The forecast is showing a hot day in Wytheville. It looks to reach a warm 82 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 60 degrees. There is a 39% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Today's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm today, with forecast showing winds from the West, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.