Here is today's weather outlook for May. 15, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Saturday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 67 degrees. A 48-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies today. Winds should be calm today, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

