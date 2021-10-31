 Skip to main content
Here is today's weather outlook for Oct. 31, 2021 in Wytheville, VA

Wytheville folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. A 44-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The area will see gentle winds today, with winds only reaching 12 miles per hour, coming from the West. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit swvatoday.com for local news and weather.

