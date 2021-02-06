This evening in Wytheville: Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening, becoming all snow late. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wytheville tomorrow. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a fairly high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville
