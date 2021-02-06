 Skip to main content
Feb. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Wytheville

This evening in Wytheville: Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening, becoming all snow late. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 90%. 3 to 5 inches of snow expected. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Wytheville tomorrow. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 17 degrees tomorrow. Sunday, there is a 46% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. There is a fairly high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 14 mph. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.

