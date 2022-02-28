Feb. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Wytheville

Tonight's weather conditions in Wytheville: Partly cloudy. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 38 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 11 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit swvatoday.com for more weather updates.