Here is today's weather outlook for May. 23, 2022 in Wytheville, VA

Folks in the Wytheville area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. A 54-degree low is forecasted. You may want to stay in today, as there is a 100% chance of rain. The Wytheville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from Southeast, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on swvatoday.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

