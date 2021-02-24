Mount Rogers Health District and Wythe County Community Hospital partner on vaccine clinic

Mount Rogers Health District is partnering with the Wythe County Community Hospital to offer vaccines to Virginia residents age 65 and older.

Wythe County Community Hospital will host a free COVID-19 vaccine clinic for those 65 years of age and older. There are 100 appointments available, and the clinic is appointment-only. Please call 276-625-8829 to schedule an appointment. The clinic will be held Tuesday, March 9.

“We are thrilled that Wythe County Community Hospital will be vaccinating seniors in our community,” said Dr. Karen Shelton, district health director. “Expanding providers means we can get our senior population vaccinated more quickly, improving health outcomes for this vulnerable group.”

Those with specific medical concerns or conditions should discuss the COVID-19 vaccine with their provider.

Those who are in isolation or quarantine for COVID-19 or who have another illness with a fever are not eligible for vaccine until these conditions are resolved. Those who have had COVID-19 and received monoclonal antibodies or plasma treatment are not eligible to receive vaccine until 90 days after treatment.

For more information about COVID-19 vaccination, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine. For details on COVID-19 vaccination in Mount Rogers Health District, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/mount-rogers/.