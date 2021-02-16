Radio Silence: WYVE's Craig Allison remembered

A voice long familiar to the ears of Wythe County will no longer be heard.
Longtime WYVE radio personality Craig Allison died last Monday at the age of 80.
Allison is best known for his contributions to the radio station where he worked for several decades, serving in various roles including host, manager, historian and station comedian.
“He will be terribly missed here, and to his listeners” said Station Manager Barb Sewell. “He's a local radio legend.”
Allison's history with WYVE stretches back to when he was just 8 years old. Sewell said he often recalled the fascination he had in his youth with the radio station, saying he'd go down to the studio, then housed in the Grubb building next to the Millwald Theatre, and watch the staff work through the window. At the time, the Wytheville station had just hit the airwaves.
“I would go there and hang around as a kid, and I was barely tall enough to see above the window sills into the control room,” Allison told the Enterprise in a 2019 interview. “They kept running me off, and I'd come back.”
At 13, Allison began helping out with the station's broadcasting equipment, and in 1957, he was officially hired on at the age of 16. During his highs school days, Allison spun records for a show called “Teen Time.”
The young DJ took a 2-year break during his freshman and sophomore years at Virginia Tech, but that would be short lived. During his junior and senior years in college, he hitch-hiked back home to do weekend broadcasts.
“By that time, I knew that was what I wanted to do; my heart was with radio,” he said. “So, when I graduated, I came back full time.”
During the 60s, Allison would broadcast from all over the county in the station's mobile unit called Casey. He'd also use a remote transmitter to air sermons from local churches.
Over his many years with WYVE, Allison was at the helm of a number of radio shows.
His longtime friend Paul Dellinger recalled the station's program “The Adventures of Hap Hazzard,” a tongue-in-cheek comedy Allison and Dellinger hosted back in the 60s. The pair's show chronicled characters who fought crime in the fictional town of Whistleville. The show offered many parallels to popular story lines like those of Batman and James Bond
“I did one, maybe two, voices, and he did about a dozen others,” Dellinger said.
Allison was known for voice skills, using them to create listener- favorite characters like Granny Frye.
“A lot of people will remember him by Granny Frye,” Sewell said. “He had a lot of voices he could change.”
Granny Frye's character took center stage in a Dear Abby-like radio show in which Granny Frye and Dottie Frye offered advice to made-up questions.
Dellinger said whatever the complaint was, Dottie's character would offer advice like, “Sympathy, that's what I'd try-- your friend, Dottie Frye,” to which Granny Frye's character would counter with something like “Arsenic. That's what I'd try. -- your ol' buddy, Granny Frye.”
Another memorable program, “The Roadrunner Show,” was hosted by Allison and fellow WYVE announcer Jack Fleming.
“Jack and I would get on there; it was totally adlibbed,” Allison told the Enterprise in 2019. “ We didn't have any format. We'd just get on there and do stupid stuff, whatever came up, we'd go with it. We didn't know what we were going to say.”
During one show, listeners called in to vote on who between the two men would push the other up Main Street in a wheelbarrow while wearing red long john underwear. With each vote, the listener pledged to donate a pint of blood to the blood bank.
“And Craig lost,” Sewell recalled the story Allison had told. “Can you imagine? He (Fleming) is in the wheelbarrow and Craig is pushing him in a pair of pajamas.”
“Craig was very imaginative,” Dellinger said. “He was very creative in the ads that he did for the radio station before he became the manager and he was sort of the go-to guy for being the announcer of public events.”
Dellinger said Allison was also a major influence on a teen-aged William Gibson when Gibson lived in Wytheville. Gibson wasn't very social, Dellinger said, so his mother introduced the teen to Allison and Dellinger in hopes he would make some friends.
“She knew Craig and I had an interest in science-fiction and she introduced us, and Bill was a good friend of ours for quite a while while he was here,” Dellinger said.
The trio would get creative in the radio studio, inventing skits and making sound effects, Dellinger said.
“Not for broadcast-- just for our amusement,” Dellinger noted.
Gibson went on to become a well-known science-fiction author, credited with pioneering the cyberpunk sub-genre.
Allison worked at WYVE for 35 years before he retired. Of course, he couldn't stay away from his beloved station long and later returned, lending his familiar voice to various programs and advertisements on a part-time basis. Most recently, he hosted “Afternoons with Craig Allison” and his Saturday show, “Music of the Mountains.”
“He loved bluegrass music,” Sewell said.
Having been involved with the station in one way or another since its beginnings-- whether it be snooping through a window or broadcasting from the studio-- Allison served as stations historian.
“He was a wealth of information,” Sewell said. “His vision-- he just ensured that the work being done was up to standard.”
“He loved music and he loved radio,” she said.
That love of music went beyond the airwaves. Allison, who played in the band when he was in high school, was also involved with the Community Band at Wytheville Community College. A veteran of the United States Army, Allison also played TAPS at local military funerals. In addition, he also brought his love of old western films to the WCC campus when he helped launch monthly showings of the genre.
The WCC events were canceled when the pandemic hit. Also canceled were the sermons at the Wytheville Presbyterian Church, where Allison attended. Allison wouldn't let that last long, though. As he'd done so many decades ago, he began transmitting those Sunday teachings so his fellow congregants could hear the sermon.
Sewell said Allison's absence will leave a void in the heart of the station.
“He was just a funny, kind, loving man and he did a lot for people,” she said. “He will be terribly missed.”
The station held an on-air tribute to Allison in the form of a “Best of Music of the Mountains” on Saturday.