Radio Silence: WYVE's Craig Allison remembered

Granny Frye's character took center stage in a Dear Abby-like radio show in which Granny Frye and Dottie Frye offered advice to made-up questions.

Dellinger said whatever the complaint was, Dottie's character would offer advice like, “Sympathy, that's what I'd try-- your friend, Dottie Frye,” to which Granny Frye's character would counter with something like “Arsenic. That's what I'd try. -- your ol' buddy, Granny Frye.”

Another memorable program, “The Roadrunner Show,” was hosted by Allison and fellow WYVE announcer Jack Fleming.

“Jack and I would get on there; it was totally adlibbed,” Allison told the Enterprise in 2019. “ We didn't have any format. We'd just get on there and do stupid stuff, whatever came up, we'd go with it. We didn't know what we were going to say.”

During one show, listeners called in to vote on who between the two men would push the other up Main Street in a wheelbarrow while wearing red long john underwear. With each vote, the listener pledged to donate a pint of blood to the blood bank.

“And Craig lost,” Sewell recalled the story Allison had told. “Can you imagine? He (Fleming) is in the wheelbarrow and Craig is pushing him in a pair of pajamas.”