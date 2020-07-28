The Wytheville Police Department is searching for two teens believed to have run away from Presbyterian Children's home in Wytheville.
Seventeen-year-olds Jeffrey Alexander Bartlett and Daniel Henry Thompson II were last seen on July 26. According to a social media post from the Wytheville PD, the two teens are believed to have left after 9 p.m. that day.
Thompson had recently been returned to the children's home after previously running away with another teen in mid-June.
According to a family member, 16-year-old Jacob Dylan Chambers was also recently located, but was not returned to the children's home.
Thompson is described as 5'9" and weighing 170 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. A clothing description was unavailable. He has tattoos on both arms.
Bartlett is described as 5'11" and 160 pounds with blonde hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a light blue shirt with a 5K logo on it and possibly a hoodie.
Tips on the pair's possible whereabouts may be submitted by calling the Wytheville PD at 276-223-3300. Those with immediate information on their whereabouts may call 911 to report.
