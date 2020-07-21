A West Virginia man was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Abington on charges of illegally possessing and later selling stolen firearms at a Wytheville pawnshop.
According to a release from U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen's Office, 44- year-old John Benjamin Webb, of Pipestem, West Virginia, previously pleaded guilty to possession of stolen firearms, the illegal transfer of stolen firearms, and the illegal possession of a firearm by a previously convicted felon.
According to court documents, Webb admitted to breaking into the home of a neighbor and stealing two shotguns, two rifles, and cash. He then took the stolen guns to Wytheville where he sold them at a pawnshop, according to the release. At the time Webb sold the firearms, he previously had been convicted of several felony offenses.
Webb was sentenced to 42 months in federal prison.
The investigation of the case was conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, West Virginia State Police, Mercer County West Virginia Sheriff’s Office, and Virginia State Police. Assistant United States Lena Busscher prosecuted the case for the United States.
