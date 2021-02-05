Katie's Dream House coming to Wytheville

Katie Dinger has mulled over the idea for years, and recently set about to make her dream a reality.

“It’s something I have always wanted to do,” she said. “I heard about it on Facebook and on TV, and I just thought that would be a great thing to have here. So, I started investigating, and sure enough, we don’t have one in Wytheville.”

She’s talking about a blessing box, a freestanding structure that resembles a cabinet where people leave donated items that can be picked up anonymously by people who need the goods - things like non-perishable food and personal hygiene items.

“With God and a lot of good friends by my side, I have made the decision to build my dream house,” she wrote online. “It will be full of love and can be found easily downtown. I have prayed for this house for so long, and now it's time to actually get some work done.”