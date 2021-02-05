Katie's Dream House coming to Wytheville

Katie Dinger has mulled over the idea for years, and recently set about to make her dream a reality.
“It’s something I have always wanted to do,” she said. “I heard about it on Facebook and on TV, and I just thought that would be a great thing to have here. So, I started investigating, and sure enough, we don’t have one in Wytheville.”
She’s talking about a blessing box, a freestanding structure that resembles a cabinet where people leave donated items that can be picked up anonymously by people who need the goods - things like non-perishable food and personal hygiene items.
“With God and a lot of good friends by my side, I have made the decision to build my dream house,” she wrote online. “It will be full of love and can be found easily downtown. I have prayed for this house for so long, and now it's time to actually get some work done.”
She calls her project Katie’s Dream House, and she has quickly gathered up enough people to help. That’s not really a surprise if you know Katie - and most people in Wytheville do. A prolific fundraiser and volunteer, she helps a variety of causes - Relay for Life, The Wytheville Moose Lodge and the Wytheville Woman’s Club, just to name a few. Every Thanksgiving, she spearheads Thanks By Giving, a project that offers a free Thanksgiving meal to anyone who asks. Last year, the project fed 850 people.
Katie began by talking with town officials to make sure there was no objection with the project.
“I wanted to let them know that it would be monitored and kept nice,” she said, adding that there are similar boxes sponsored by churches in Rural Retreat and Fort Chiswell.
The Wytheville Woman’s Club, of which Katie is a member, offered to support her with $100 a month to keep it stocked. SweetWater in Rural Retreat has pledged $100 for startup and $50 a month for food.
Amy DeWilde, president of the Woman’s Club, said club members decided this month to support Katie’s Dream House.
“With the pandemic going on, it seemed like a good idea,” DeWilde said. “We will be kind of a backup. Anything it would need, we will be right there.”
The club raises money through fundraisers throughout the year, which will help members supply anything the blessing box needs, she said.
To stock up initially, Katie is planning a housewarming that people can attend and bring items for the house.
“The public is really involved in this,” she said. “It relies on the public doing its part, which I’m counting on; Facebook will be a part of that. I’m counting on posting something saying that it’s getting low and people will bring what is needed.”
As for the location of the Dream House, Jen Otey volunteered to have it on her property at the Rose Cottage School of Art on Spring Street. Her husband, Nate Montgomery, is a carpenter and volunteered to build the house.
“I woke up the other morning and saw her (online) post,” Otey said. “Nate and I have a big heart for the poor and trying to help those in need. I told him I thought we should do it, and he totally agreed.”
Rose Cottage is a good location because it is not on Main Street, but is still close to downtown, she said. It’s tucked away enough from the road to provide anonymity for those using the box and those donating items, Otey said.
“It’s a good location, and there are a lot of people in that neighborhood who could benefit from it if they need anything,” she added.
Montgomery has received specifications about how the box should be built, and Otey hopes it will be complete by the end of February.
“I hope it will become self-sufficient,” Katie said. “Once we test this one and see how it does, then we will build more. That’s the plan. You know me, I’m stepping out on faith here. I do it once a year with Thanks By Giving.”
Monetary donations for Katie’s Dream House may be made via PayPal @wythevillewomensclub@gmail.com or mailed to Wytheville Woman’s Club at 4726 Stony Fork Road, Wytheville 24382 or contact Katie Dinger to pick up cash.