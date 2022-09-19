CROSS COUNTRY: GW, Scott make strong showing at Marion meet

Wythe County runners competed at the Walker's Run cross country meet on Saturday, Sept. 17, at Hungry Mother State Park.

The George Wythe girls made a strong showing at the meet hosted by Marion Senior High, finishing in third place behind Tennessee High and John S. Battle.

Rural Retreat nabbed seventh place in the girls race.

Individually, Tazewell’s Abigail Rhudy won the Walker’s Run, blazing a 19:21.7 path.

Kaleigh Temple finished eighth, stopping the clock at 22:04.2, while her sister Kara Temple took 11th with a time of 22:31.8. Camryn Hardin also recorded a top15 finish for GW, coming in 13th with a time of 22:42.6. Maggie Simons finished in 38th place, clocking in at 25:18.3. Sophia McCroskey was also a scoring runner for the Maroons, taking 41st with a time of 25:58.3.

Annabelle Fiscus led the Indian contingent, taking 21st place with a time of 23:32.9. Olivia Crigger’s 26:34.9 finish earned her 45th, and Lily Irvin clocked in at 27:29.5, good for 54th. Elaina Terry finished in 57th, posting a 28:45.6 finish, and Makayla Anderson clocked in at 30:29.1, good for 64th place.

Fort Chiswell junior Aurora Haywood took 42nd with a time of 26:08.5.

On the boys’ side, Abingdon-based Wolf Hills Home School scorched the course, delivering a first-place finish of 39 points. Tennessee High was way behind in second, with 98 points. Marion finished in sixth, Tazewell in seventh, George Wythe in eighth, John Battle in 11th and Rural Retreat in 13th.

Maroon senior Brett Buchanan led the GW group, finishing in sixth place with a time of 18:00.6. Connor Martin claimed 30th with a time of 19:34.5, and Eli Tomiak finished in 36th, crossing the finish line at 19:46.7. Junior Oscar Montgomery finished in 40th place thanks to a time of 19:55.4, and Ryla Anderson-Jernigan finished in 78th with a 23:14.0 run.

Owen Chatterton led the Rural Retreat boys with a 71st place finish at a time of 22:40.7. Jacob Howard nabbed 74th with a time of 23:06.8. Micah Hamman took 89th with a 24:21.2 run, and Talan Hammack finished in 92nd with a 24:34.5 finish. Cody Harrington finished in 100th, stopping the clock at 26:10.4.

Fort Chiswell’s Jacob Crigger finished in 80th place, clocking in at 23:24.3.

Individually, Pulaski County freshman Cole Boone took first, completing the course in 17:13.9.

Emma Faulkner, an eighth-grader at Scott Memorial Middle won the girls middle school race and led the Scott Memorial girls team to a first-place finish.