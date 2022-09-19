FOOTBALL: George Wythe whips Cavs

Leyton Fowler ran for 125 yards on 10 carries and scored three touchdowns and Leyton Houston caught nine passes for 191 yards and one score in the Maroons’ 55-32 win over Carroll County.

Ben Jollay ran for 112 yards on 16 carries and two scores for the Maroons, who led 33-12 at halftime.

Josh Tiab led Carroll County (1-3) with 194 yards on 25 carries, including touchdowns from 73 and 55 yards. Elijah Cox threw a pair of touchdown pass for the Cavaliers.

Tandom Smith threw a 53-yard scoring pass and also added a 1-yard run for George Wythe (3-1). Colton Green also tackled Carroll County quarterback Elijah Cox in the end zone for a safety. Jollay also scored on a 25-yard punt return.

George Wythe 19 14 9 13 — 55

Carroll County 6 6 6 14 — 32

Scoring summary

CC- Tiab 73 run (kick failed)

GW- Fowler 3 run (kick failed)

GW-B.Jollay 13 run (Mitchell kick)

GW- Smith 1 run (kick failed)

GW-Jollay 25 blocked punt return (Mitchell kick)

CC- Harmon 7 pass from Cox (pass failed)

GW-Fowler 22 run (Mitchell kick)

GW-Green tackles QB in end zone, safety

GW-Houston 53 pass from Smith (Mitchell kick)

CC- Campbell pass from Cox (kick failed)

GW-Jollay 7 run (kick failed)

CC-Tiab 55 run (Tickle kick)

GW-Fowler 41 run (Mitchell kick)

CC- Smoot 8 run (Tickle kick)

Team Stats

First downs: GW 21; CC 12. Rush-yards: GW 40-306; CC 33-245. Pass yardsL GW 226; CC 116. Comp-Att-Int: GW 12-15-0; CC 7-12-1. Fumbles-Lost: GW 0-0; CC 1-0. Penalty-yards: GW 8-85; CC 8-55.

Floyd County shuts out FC

Trevor Miller ran for 83 yards and two TDs on 16 carries to lead the visiting Buffaloes past Fort Chiswell, 28-0, on Friday.

Emery Chaffin ran for a touchdown and picked off a pass.

Rural Retreat caught an unexpected bye this week as their scheduled opponent, Bland County, cancelled its season last week. The Indians are hunting for a replacement home game.