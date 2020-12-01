Exhibit to honor first responders

The Wytheville Department of Museums plans to honor local police, fire and rescue operations with a new exhibit set to open next year and is asking residents to loan or donate items for the display.
The exhibit will be housed in the Town’s Visitors Center, 975 Tazewell St., which attracts thousands of people every year.
Wytheville Police Department Public Relations Officer Corp. Bryan Bard said the museum is looking for items like old uniforms, badges, equipment and photos.
“We know people probably have all kinds of stuff in the basement; maybe an old uniform or old badge or interesting photograph,” he said. “We are looking for anything people think might be of interest, like an old gun belt or old piece of equipment. The same thing goes for the rescue and fire people.”
Among the items the police department has donated so far are a wool uniform from the 1950s, an old crossing guard uniform and photographs. The Wytheville Fire and Rescue Department donated an antique rescue siren, a hard hat, old equipment, old uniforms and photographs, he said.
“And the Wytheville Fire Department has just about every fire truck it has owned in storage,” Bard said. A horse drawn fire truck is on display in the bottom floor of the Thomas Boyd Museum.
The three rooms at the Visitors Center – one for each emergency department – are too small for any vehicles, but Bard said he hopes the antique vehicles, including and old Suburban that belongs to the rescue squad, will be in the center parking lot on the exhibit’s opening day.
Bard added that he hopes the museum takes off so it can get grant funding and maybe expand one day.
“We have so much history here, between the police, rescue and fire departments, it will be a wonderful tourist destination,” Bard said. “Frances Emerson (director of museums) is excited and the Town Council approved us to have the space. We are excited about this.”
So is Frances Emerson, director of the Wytheville Department of Museums.
“To use this area for this exhibit makes perfect sense - it is a win-win for all of us,” she said. “It is a wonderful opportunity to finally be able to help these departments to not only preserve but share their history with the community. We look forward to incorporating the Wytheville Police, Fire and Rescue Exhibit into our museum programs.”
There exhibit will include a memorial board for police officers who died in the line of duty.
Bard said that people can donate or loan items. Either way, the town has the appropriate paperwork for everyone to fill out.
For more information or to donate an item, call 276-223-3330 or email marcellat@wytheville.org.
To reach reporter Millie Rothrock, call 276-228-6611, ext. 35, or email mrothrock@wythenews.com.
