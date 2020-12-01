Exhibit to honor first responders

The Wytheville Department of Museums plans to honor local police, fire and rescue operations with a new exhibit set to open next year and is asking residents to loan or donate items for the display.

The exhibit will be housed in the Town’s Visitors Center, 975 Tazewell St., which attracts thousands of people every year.

Wytheville Police Department Public Relations Officer Corp. Bryan Bard said the museum is looking for items like old uniforms, badges, equipment and photos.

“We know people probably have all kinds of stuff in the basement; maybe an old uniform or old badge or interesting photograph,” he said. “We are looking for anything people think might be of interest, like an old gun belt or old piece of equipment. The same thing goes for the rescue and fire people.”

Among the items the police department has donated so far are a wool uniform from the 1950s, an old crossing guard uniform and photographs. The Wytheville Fire and Rescue Department donated an antique rescue siren, a hard hat, old equipment, old uniforms and photographs, he said.

“And the Wytheville Fire Department has just about every fire truck it has owned in storage,” Bard said. A horse drawn fire truck is on display in the bottom floor of the Thomas Boyd Museum.