Virginia education’s top leaders were in Southwest Virginia Wednesday, and when they headed home, they took hours of insights, ideas, and harsh realities with them for more study.
- Jeff Simmons
A bond hearing was held on Thursday morning for a Wytheville woman accused of kicking and dragging her pit bull mix, Angel.
With over 32 years of experience in skilled nursing and healthcare administration, Anthony brings a legacy of compassionate leadership and deep community connection to Carrington Place of Wytheville. Inspired early on by his parents—his mother, a registered nurse, and his father, a hospital …
- Jeff Simmons
Two suspects – one wanted in Texas and another who recently had a stolen car charge dismissed in North Carolina – are facing multiple felonies after a Monday morning police chase that started in Wythe County and ended with a guardrail crash in Bland County.
- Jeff Simmons
It was a bargain bonanza this weekend during the annual Lead Mines Ruritan Club Shot Tower Flea Market.
- Jeff Simmons
A Wytheville woman with a history of distributing narcotics got an eight-year prison sentence on Thursday after pleading guilty to more drug charges.
- Jeff Simmons
Accused of running from police twice after stealing a truck, a Max Meadows man is being held without bond on multiple felony charges.
Accused of running from police twice after stealing a truck, a Max Meadows man is being held without bond on multiple felony charges.
On Friday, Aug. 22, the commonwealth graduated its 143rd generation of Virginia State Troopers. The 32 new troopers, including one from Wytheville, will be presented with their diplomas during commencement exercises at 10 a.m. at the State Police Training Academy located at 7700 Midlothian T…
A Bland County sex offender with felony convictions in two counties was arrested again on Aug. 18 after being accused of possessing a firearm.
Fear of the unknown is a powerful force that can stop people from stepping into new territories, but, when it comes to technology, Madi Pitts is working hard to give people the knowledge and support needed to overcome their anxiety.
- lburchette
Lisa Hall
- lburchette
Steven Russo
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Cindy Wright
- From staff reports
Arrested on Friday, a Max Meadows man is facing 10 sex-related felonies, according to recently unsealed direct indictments.
- From staff reports
Accused of pointing a gun at his wife on Tuesday and pulling the trigger, a Max Meadows man is being held without bond on two felony charges.
- Jeff Simmons
On the run since July and only recently publicly identified, an elusive, camouflage-wearing man suspected in multiple area break-ins was shot and killed by West Virginia police on Monday.
- Jeff Simmons
A man with multiple pending court cases was arrested in Bland County last week after police responded to a Grapefield Road trespassing complaint.
- From staff reports
Armed with new security camera images, area police are continuing to ask for the public’s help in tracking down a suspect in multiple break-ins – the most recent on Tuesday evening in Bland County.
- lburchette
After 16 years in a small, windowless office, three agencies dedicated to the service of area residents have found a new, spacious home with plenty of light from lots of windows.
- Jeff Simmons
Update
- Jeff Simmons
First responders are on the scene of a Thursday morning crash on southbound Interstate 77 at the 45.8 mile marker. Both southbound lanes were temporarily blocked before the left lane was opened.
- Jeff Simmons
Convicted of voluntary manslaughter for fatally running down his friend with her own pickup truck, a West Virginia man continued to assert her 2020 death was an accident at his May 2 sentencing hearing.