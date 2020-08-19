Virus reaches Bland County nursing home

The number of COVID-19 cases in Bland County continues to rise with a total of 38 cases reported as of Wednesday, including an outbreak at the Bland County Nursing and Rehab facility in Bastian. One person from Bland has been hospitalized with the virus, and there have been no COVID-related deaths in the county, according to the Virginia Department of Health.
According to County Administrator Eric Workman, Bland County currently has 20 active cases of the virus. He noted that number does not include cases that might be in nursing or medical facilities.
Regarding the outbreak at the Bastian nursing facility, Kissito Healthcare, the company that owns the business, has posted updates on its website.
According to Kissito, 10 patients and five employees have tested positive. Patients were moved to Kissito’s COVID unit in southern Virginia. The VDH has classified the cases at the nursing facility as an outbreak in progress and lists that VDH was notified Aug. 10.
Kissito said 100 percent of patients and employees have been tested.
Other cases in Bland involved members of a grounds crew contracted to perform work around the Bland County schools who recently tested positive for COVID-19. Tests on school personnel were negative.
Bland County School Board Chairman Gerry Schepers said that JDM Services Inc. has been hired as the property management provider for BCPS and that when Superintendent Scott Meade learned that a portion of the ground crew had tested positive for the virus, he immediately traced all interactions crew members had with BCPS employees and facilities.
“All BCPS employees who were tested received negative results,” said Schepers, who was one of the people tested. “This event allowed BCPS to test its protocols and be prepared for what might be ahead.”
According to Schepers, BCPS hired Modern Cleaning Innovations to do a final disinfection of the schools before opening day, slated for Aug. 27. He said the disinfection was not related to the COVID-19 testing, but was completed as an additional step to protect everyone who enters BCPS facilities. The disinfection was completed last week.
JDM is operated by John Melvin, who also owns Melvin Enterprises.
“Like other businesses in Bland and across the country, we have had employees test positive for COVID 19,” Melvin said. “Due to personnel privacy concerns, we cannot identify the employees who tested positive or their assignment, however, all COVID 19 positive employees (and any suspected of infection) are self-isolating and self-monitoring in accordance with CDC/VDH guidelines. We continue to be committed to a safe work place and to keeping employees and community safe during these difficult times.”
Schepers said that in addition to dealing with COVID-19, the school system has identified multiple water leaks in the buildings on the high school campus, which crews are working to address.
