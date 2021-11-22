Floyd County nonprofits receive $20,000

Throughout the fall, the Christiansburg-based Community Foundation of the New River Valley has awarded a total of $184,772 in grants to 56 nonprofits, including 10 in Floyd County, for operational support through its Responsive Grant Program.
Floyd-based nonprofits received a total of $20,000 from the Floyd Fund maintained by the CFNRV, and memorial and family funds.
The CFNRV manages over $14.3 million in assets in 200 endowed funds created by NRV individuals, families, and businesses to award grants to charitable organizations and scholarships to students.
Healthy Floyd, Floyd County Historical Society, Floyd County Humane Society and InStill Mindfulness each were gifted $1,000 directly from the Floyd Fund.
Plenty! Farm and Food Store was granted $4,000, in part from the Floyd Fund and the Ghia Borg Memorial Fund, and The June Bug Center received $4,000 from the JJ Fund, Kathy and Bill Sanders Fund, Youth Awareness Fund, Ghia Borg Memorial, Piscura Family Fund, and Highlands Fund.
SustainFloyd got a check for $2,000 from the Floyd Fund and the Litschert Family Fund, and the Floyd Center for the Arts received $2,000 from the Rosina and Dean Carter Fund for the Visual Arts and Hurst Family Fund.
Blue Mountain School was gifted $2,000 from the Luba Fabrycky Memorial Fund, Jackson S. Copenhaver Fund, and Margaret and Samuel Tollison Family Fund.
In prior years, the Responsive Grant Program has awarded operating and programmatic support on issues like poverty, natural resource conservation, education, the arts and housing.
In 2020 and 2021, the CFNRV Board of Directors decided to award up to $4,000 in only operational support to organizations, as starting or continuing projects during the pandemic was challenging.
A number of regional organizations that work year-round to meet needs in Floyd also received funding, including New River Community Action, Habitat for Humanity of the New River Valley and the Women’s Resource Center of the NRV.
The CFNRV received over one hundred applications, and staff and volunteers then vetted the applications and made grant awards from dozens of endowed funds managed at the foundation.
The 2022 Responsive Grant Program will open online in June 2022 with a deadline in late July.
Anyone interested in starting an endowed fund to support charitable work in the New River Valley should contact the CFNRV at (540) 381-8999 or email jessicawirgau@cfnrv.org.