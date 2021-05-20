Class of 2021 awards and scholarships

Karisa Brown, Mitchell Thompson and Olivia Yates also received 2021 Sports Medicine Awards, which are given to students who have completed Sports Medicine I and II with GPAs of 3.5 or higher, and have secured certification to be a personal trainer.

Brown was additionally recognized by the French Department for excelling in her studies and being a candidate for the French National Honor Society, and by the Art Department for Painting and Design.

The Art Department also recognized Johanna Morrison and Serena Keith for their 3-D work in Sculpture in Pottery, as well as Mart Burnette for Composition and Design; Dakota McDaniel for Illustration and Composition; and Rhiannon Kajas for Virtual Independent Drawing.

The Theatre Department recognized two graduating seniors: Paul Addison and Emily Goodwin. Addison is “a fantastic actor and the theatre won't be the same without him around,” and Goodwin “brought the heat” with their role in One Act. The department said Goodwin will also “be greatly missed.”

Goodwin, who plans to study computer science at Old Dominion University, was additionally awarded the school’s Computer Science Award for showing “attention to detail and creativity in class through the creation of games and other programs.”