Class of 2021 awards and scholarships

Senior Awards are presented annually to graduating students at Floyd County High School who have excelled in one or more aspects of a class. These students have been selected by their teachers for demonstrating knowledge of and excelling in class subjects. Due to the pandemic and related restrictions, Citizens published the awards ceremony online May 6.
Assistant Principal Travis Cantrell read the names of students receiving department awards, and awards were presented for classes at the Career and Technical Education Center by Director and Assistant Principal Brittany Quesenberry.
Senior Mallorie Garnder received awards in Math, Spanish, Health and Physical Education, and Citizenship, which is awarded to two seniors who “have demonstrated superior traits of respect, citizenship and kindness to both their teachers and their peers.”
Gardner maintained an A average in AP Calculus, and “attends class each day with a smile and a positive attitude, eager to learn and work on very difficult concepts,” Cantrell read from Gardner’s math teacher.
In Spanish, Cantrell said, Gardner has been an “ideal student” through Spanish 5, learning quickly using constructive feedback.
Gardner is also the recipient of the 2021 D.J. and Janet Keith General Excellence Award, which is considered the highest honor at Floyd County High School, voted on by its faculty. The award, originally named the OT Wright Award in 1963, recognizes excellence in academics, character and integrity.
Gardner received the school’s Citizenship Award and Health and PE Award because of the respect she shows her peers and others in every setting.
Josep Ocampo also received the Citizenship Award for being a “role model for younger students to look up to.”
Alexis Kiser and Tanyan Sutphin were given awards from the Athletics Department for excelling in sports and general athletics.
Kiser was additionally given the Business Award from CTE, having completed classes such as Principles of Business and Marketing, Accounting I, Computer Information Systems and Computer Solutions. Kiser has shown “great leadership” and academic excellence in the subject matter.
The English Department Award was presented to Kyle Hubbard, who recently completed a semester of British Literature.
“Kyle has exhibited a genuine interest and curiosity to learn about the literature read for class. His writing is thoughtful, skillful and shows evidence of deep thinking,” Cantrell said.
Brook Smith was recognized in Social Studies for excelling “in all Social Studies classes and has soared beyond all expectations in her application and appreciation of historic concepts.”
Christian “Jared” Nichols received awards in both Science and Sports Medicine. Chemistry teacher Jennifer Sharp-Knott said, despite pandemic challenges, Nichols turned in “top-notch” work and “went above and beyond (to explain) some topics so well that it inspired even me.”
Karisa Brown, Mitchell Thompson and Olivia Yates also received 2021 Sports Medicine Awards, which are given to students who have completed Sports Medicine I and II with GPAs of 3.5 or higher, and have secured certification to be a personal trainer.
Brown was additionally recognized by the French Department for excelling in her studies and being a candidate for the French National Honor Society, and by the Art Department for Painting and Design.
The Art Department also recognized Johanna Morrison and Serena Keith for their 3-D work in Sculpture in Pottery, as well as Mart Burnette for Composition and Design; Dakota McDaniel for Illustration and Composition; and Rhiannon Kajas for Virtual Independent Drawing.
The Theatre Department recognized two graduating seniors: Paul Addison and Emily Goodwin. Addison is “a fantastic actor and the theatre won't be the same without him around,” and Goodwin “brought the heat” with their role in One Act. The department said Goodwin will also “be greatly missed.”
Goodwin, who plans to study computer science at Old Dominion University, was additionally awarded the school’s Computer Science Award for showing “attention to detail and creativity in class through the creation of games and other programs.”
Two seniors were recognized for independent studies through the Digital Applications Award: Serena Keith and Morgan Smith. Keith completed the Microsoft Word Expert Certification, while Smith completed the Microsoft Technology Associate Certification in Cloud Fundamentals.
Avery Chaffin received three awards: Health and PE, Welding, and Auto.
The Health and PE Award recognizes Chaffin’s diligence, respect and work ethic, as well as his kindness to others. In Auto, Chaffin has successfully earned an ASE Credential and works efficiently in both groups and alone.
Logan Griffith and Morgan Reed were recognized in Welding as well, which requires the completion of Welding I and II, and passing nine exams from the American Welding Society’s Sense program.
Thirteen students were recognized for completing the Nurse Aide program, which is 80 classroom hours and 40 clinical hours of training to become a Certified Nursing Assistant: Caleigh Chaffin, Elizabeth Cox, Emma Cox, Danielle Deremer, Madison Flinchum, Sheena Gallimore, Eliany Garcia Bermudez, Aleigha Gray, Peyton Grim, Ashley Hall, Angela Huff, Lillian Light and Harmony Pratt.
They will take the exam by the Board of Nursing in June.
Five seniors received a Health and Medical Science Award for demonstrating knowledge of the basics of anatomy and physiology, pathophysiology, pharmacology, and medical terminology. These students have completed Introduction to Health and Medical Sciences and Dual Enrollment Medical Terminology: Chloe Boothe, Sheena Gallimore, Ashley Hall, Caileigh Chaffin and Harmony Pratt.
Danielle Huff was recognized by CTE for her studies in the Culinary Arts. Huff demonstrates passion and excellence in the field and has spent three years enrolled in the course.
Senior Class President Mary Katherine Burnette was presented with an engraved gavel in honor of her service to her classmates. “In spite of everything, this year’s president still dedicated her time and talents to serve her classmates whenever possible,” Cantrell said.