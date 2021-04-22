More than 4,000 fully vaccinated; Local clinics vaccinate hundreds

The New River Health District will not continue administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine “until or unless” the investigation into it causing blood clots is resolved, following federal guidance issued by the CDC April 13.

The investigation involves six cases of women between the ages of 18 and 48 developing blood clots six to 13 days after receiving the J&J vaccination, according to a number of reports. With more than 7 million J&J doses already administered in the U.S., these incidents are considered “rare and severe.”

A report released April 20 from the European Medicine Agency indicates “a warning about unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be added to the product information,” but the agency stated last week the “benefits of getting the shot outweigh the risks.”

The Commonwealth opened vaccination appointments to all Virginians age 16 and older Sunday, and NRHD is operating a number of vaccination clinics, including one with the Pharm House on scheduled weekends. The Virginia Department of Health reported as of April 20 half of Virginians — more than 5 million — have been fully vaccinated, including 4,191 residents of Floyd County or 26.6 percent of the population.