More than 4,000 fully vaccinated; Local clinics vaccinate hundreds

The New River Health District will not continue administering the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine “until or unless” the investigation into it causing blood clots is resolved, following federal guidance issued by the CDC April 13.
The investigation involves six cases of women between the ages of 18 and 48 developing blood clots six to 13 days after receiving the J&J vaccination, according to a number of reports. With more than 7 million J&J doses already administered in the U.S., these incidents are considered “rare and severe.”
A report released April 20 from the European Medicine Agency indicates “a warning about unusual blood clots with low blood platelets should be added to the product information,” but the agency stated last week the “benefits of getting the shot outweigh the risks.”
The Commonwealth opened vaccination appointments to all Virginians age 16 and older Sunday, and NRHD is operating a number of vaccination clinics, including one with the Pharm House on scheduled weekends. The Virginia Department of Health reported as of April 20 half of Virginians — more than 5 million — have been fully vaccinated, including 4,191 residents of Floyd County or 26.6 percent of the population.
Covid Act Now, an independent nonprofit founded by volunteers in March 2020, reported this week that “fewer than .001 percent of people who have received a dose (of a COVID-19 vaccine in Floyd County) experienced a severe adverse reaction.”
A weekly collective report from local Carilion, Centra, LewisGale, Sovah and the Salem VA facility stated that as of April 15, 124 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19; 33 were in the ICU, and 15 were on ventilators. Seven individuals were hospitalized, awaiting results.
About 24 new cases have been reported in Floyd County during the past two weeks, according to Johns Hopkins University, and five cases were reported on two separate days.
VDH reported the following cumulative totals for counties in the health district on April 20:
- Floyd: 829 cases, 29 hospitalized, 21 deaths
- Giles: 1,217 cases, 49 hospitalized, 18 deaths
- Radford: 2,074 cases, 37 hospitalized 18 deaths
- Pulaski: 2,538 cases, 120 hospitalized, 61 deaths
- Montgomery: 9,140 cases, 166 hospitalized, 88 deaths
Worldwide cases of COVID-19 have been trending upward, with a surge in India being the catalyst, according to several publications.
In Floyd, The Pharm House hosted a vaccination clinic at the EcoVillage Event Center on Sunday, April 11, to administer about 500 vaccines, according to Pharmacist Porita Thompson. She explained that she created the clinic after acquiring vaccines from the state and NRHD, and then worked with the EcoVillage to rent the Event Center space.
Volunteers took temperatures of pre-registered individuals at the door. People social-distanced and wore masks as they waited in line for their vaccines, and all three types of vaccines were available.
“We’ve had a very good regional response,” said Linda DeVito Kuchenbuch, a Floyd County Supervisor who volunteers to coordinate vaccination appointments and on-site organization. She reported that a previous clinic in Floyd served about 300 people, some of whom were sent by New River Valley Health District Automated Task Force.
There are plans for more clinics, although they haven’t been scheduled yet, DeVito Kuchenbuch said. She suggests that people wanting to be vaccinated call the Pharm House (540) 745-3333 and press “1,” which will bring them to an automated pre-registration system.
Resources for online pre-registration are available from NRHD at www.nrvroadtowellness.org.
Colleen Redman contributed reporting to this article.