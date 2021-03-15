Blacksmiths meet at Floyd Center for the Arts

The Old Dominion Blacksmithing Association had its first club meeting of 2021 at the Floyd Center for the Arts’ blacksmithing forge on Saturday. Teacher and club president Jay Hatfield said the club had one recent Zoom meeting and had to cancel January’s meeting due to an ice storm.

With an educational goal of sharing knowledge of the historic craft, the club meets on the second Saturday of every month. Meetings take place all over the region and in Floyd a couple times a year. Club members also visit master blacksmiths for demonstrations and teaching.

It was a day-long workshop and about 12 club members showed up from all over the region.

“This morning we worked on handle embellishment,” said Hatfield. As members stirred forging fires and hammered hot pieces at anvils, he explained that they were working on four projects that day.

“These are all pieces you put on the end of a bar to make it decorative and functional. You can hold this as a handle and have a tool at the other end, and it hangs up,” he said while showing a leaf and tendril with an eye handle that came straight out of the fire.