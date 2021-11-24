Next Generation: Life lessons from band

When Mr. Durner was in high school, he was in a marching band of 180 members that, he said, “would sometimes do 15 competitions a season.”

“That was very fun — we traveled a lot,” he said.

Even before becoming a band director he had always dealt with a rigid schedule he says, “We would do a Friday football game, and then we would go to a Saturday afternoon competition, a Saturday night competition, and then Sunday afternoon competition.”

Mr. Durner even played with the marching band as a sixth-grader because the high school band needed more trombone players. He explained his band director would pick up all of the trombone players before school, drive them to the high school for practice before school, and then return them to the elementary school.

The FCHS Marching Band this year has 52 members due to COVID. Despite its decrease in members, the band still works hard, and the commitment is still there under the direction of this man, who himself was committed to marching band for seven years.

Immediately after college, he landed a very pleasing job, which he began in August, “Here is a free bit of advice: if you can go into a job following somebody that was terrible at that job you’ll look great. The guy that was terrible, he was an old guy like me now.”