Next Generation: Life lessons from band

Jay Durner, a passionate man who directs the Floyd County Marching Band on a rigid schedule, watched attentively as the marching band walked off the Christiansburg High School football field after its exhibition this semester.
Band directors always have many irons in one fire in budgeting, preparing shows, selecting music, providing training and holding auditions, and Mr. Durner has been a part of the process since the fourth grade.
Sure he wanted to be a band director for most of his life, Mr. Durner’s career started in New Jersey and has led him all around the world, but the spark and passion he has today are not the same as when he was a child.
“I swore I was going to start the trumpet,” he said with vigilant eyes behind thin metal glasses, explaining when the time came to choose his first instrument, he confused the trumpet with the trombone.
Mr. Durner said, “I’m watching the sales guy put the instruments together, and my buddy got his trumpet, and he opens up my case” — he uses his hands to show the difference between trumpet and trombone cases — “That’s not what I wanted,” he said he realized.
His eyes widened and shook his head in disappointment, the sales guy replied, “Well, that is the box you checked, that’s a trombone.”
Mr. Durner’s first experience with the unwanted trombone was amusing and good-humored, though, he said, “I quit three times in the fourth grade,” describing himself as a “short, dumpy kid,” the trombone was bigger than he was.
When Mr. Durner was in high school, he was in a marching band of 180 members that, he said, “would sometimes do 15 competitions a season.”
“That was very fun — we traveled a lot,” he said.
Even before becoming a band director he had always dealt with a rigid schedule he says, “We would do a Friday football game, and then we would go to a Saturday afternoon competition, a Saturday night competition, and then Sunday afternoon competition.”
Mr. Durner even played with the marching band as a sixth-grader because the high school band needed more trombone players. He explained his band director would pick up all of the trombone players before school, drive them to the high school for practice before school, and then return them to the elementary school.
The FCHS Marching Band this year has 52 members due to COVID. Despite its decrease in members, the band still works hard, and the commitment is still there under the direction of this man, who himself was committed to marching band for seven years.
Immediately after college, he landed a very pleasing job, which he began in August, “Here is a free bit of advice: if you can go into a job following somebody that was terrible at that job you’ll look great. The guy that was terrible, he was an old guy like me now.”
An individual genuinely has to be committed and passionate about being a band director to be successful, understanding the unique career contains immeasurable responsibilities and tasks. Having a solid foundation and profuse understatement in music theory is key to becoming a band director, as well as time management and organizational skills.
Before landing in Floyd, he also conducted a professional community band of about 45 people in Pennsylvania for 30 years.
In addition to playing at the White House, Mr. Durner added, “Oh, we also went to Europe a couple of times. We had good relationships with some bands in Germany.”
He explained they would go to Germany and peers would host Mr. Durner’s community band in their homes. Though there may and may not have been some language barrier, both bands would end up playing the same music; divided by a country, united by harmony.
Eleven years after “retiring” in Floyd, Mr. Durner’s competitions are smaller, consisting of four bands this semester, judged by two college band directors. He chuckled explaining he originally agreed to the role for one year until someone new would be brought in.
“Students are my life; I have always enjoyed being with students. They keep me young,” he said, adding sarcastically, “I mean, I remember what I had for lunch in 2008! You were born that year?” He shrugged.
Mr. Durner added he struggles with technology, so he is full of gratitude when younger students are willing to help him out.
A lot of memories are made in the band and that fills Mr. Durner with joy. “You’re not going to say, ‘Remember when we were in math class together? That wild quiz we had. Wasn’t that fun?’”
He smiled and said, “I have so many students that I had a long time ago — they are married, they met in a band, they have kids and their kids are in a band.”
The best band directors are those who can draw out the students’ commitment and embryonic side. And that is what Mr. Duner does.
Students have truly impacted Mr. Durner’s life in frustrating, positive and educational ways. A specific frustrating moment he describes, “When kids don’t rise to the expectation. I see a lot of wasted talent and energy.” He proceeds to point out, “You could be an all-state trumpet player if you practiced,” emphasizing ‘practiced’.
Other topics he teaches through band includes respect, goal setting, group work, motivation, life skills, getting along with others and responsibilities.
The impacts left on him and his students are what make his job in this community important. Mr. Durner’s adamant work is not to be ignored, but to be appreciated and admired.
