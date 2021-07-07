Pre-trial set for Check murder

FLOYD — An Atkins man facing his second probation violation for a conviction of conspiracy to commit grand larceny, failed to convince Floyd County Circuit Judge Mike Fleenor Tuesday that he could be trusted to be let out jail before his hearing in November.
David Paul Ramey offered a variety of excuses for not checking in with his probation officer and other violations, but the judge accepted the conclusion from Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom that the defendant was not a good risk.
Branscom told the court that Ramey missed payments on his promise to pay restitution and court costs, failed over and over to follow parole requirements, and lied to court officials.
“Promises made now are too little, too late,” he added. Judge Fleenor denied the bail, which keeps Ramey behind bars for at least the next four months.
The bond hearing came on the first day of court in the quarterly term with a county grand jury meeting to consider indictments for about 30 cases.
In a hearing on a follow-up action to a motion from Richard Joseph Schoonover on his efforts to use community service to help pay restitution and court costs, the judge granted the motion and told the defendant to expect the forms to arrive shortly.
“If the forms do not arrive, check back with us,” Judge Fleenor told Schoonover. Schoonover becomes the second convicted felon in Floyd County to seek the new payment option created by the General Assembly and Virginia Supreme Court last year.
In other action, Fleenor set Oct. 5 for pre-trial motions in the murder case against Robert Joseph Gibbons, who is charged for murder in the death of his father, Robert James Langhorne Gibbons, who disappeared in August 2014 and whose body was found rolled up in a carpet in a shallow grave on his property in Check.
A grand jury indicted Gibbons on April 6 of this year for murder. The motion hearing, expected to last at least two hours, begins at 1 p.m. on Oct. 5.
Indictments from Tuesday’s court are sealed until arrests and service of documents are completed. One of the cases before the grand jury includes abduction, robbery and assault charges against Michael Jason Criner of Riner.