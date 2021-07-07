Pre-trial set for Check murder

FLOYD — An Atkins man facing his second probation violation for a conviction of conspiracy to commit grand larceny, failed to convince Floyd County Circuit Judge Mike Fleenor Tuesday that he could be trusted to be let out jail before his hearing in November.

David Paul Ramey offered a variety of excuses for not checking in with his probation officer and other violations, but the judge accepted the conclusion from Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Branscom that the defendant was not a good risk.

Branscom told the court that Ramey missed payments on his promise to pay restitution and court costs, failed over and over to follow parole requirements, and lied to court officials.

“Promises made now are too little, too late,” he added. Judge Fleenor denied the bail, which keeps Ramey behind bars for at least the next four months.

The bond hearing came on the first day of court in the quarterly term with a county grand jury meeting to consider indictments for about 30 cases.

In a hearing on a follow-up action to a motion from Richard Joseph Schoonover on his efforts to use community service to help pay restitution and court costs, the judge granted the motion and told the defendant to expect the forms to arrive shortly.