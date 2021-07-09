A 20-Year odyssey: FloydFest is back

He described the uncertainty of the times and speaking with Gov. Ralph Northam about executive orders and crowd capacity limits. “He relayed to me that he understood the economic development that we provide for this area and that he would do everything in his power to make sure we could get back out there safely,” Calhoun said.

The Odyssey festival theme was chosen to reflect the 20-year anniversary of the Floydfest adventure, Calhoun said. He pointed out that it took Homer’s hero in the poem “The Odyssey” 20 years to complete his epic journey. After coming back from the cancelled 2020 Vision Quest, which turned out to be a true vision quest for everyone, and the Voyage Home of 2019, which was celebrated with a life-size ship at the center of the main field, the Odyssey tag fit, said Calhoun. He promised an amazing main field art installation to reflect the new theme.

Around 80% of 2020 Floydfest ticket holders rolled over their tickets for 2021 and the festival sold out early. “It’s been amazing to see the community, the long-time staff and volunteers rally back behind us,” Calhoun said, attributing that support to the relationships and trust that the festival has built during the years.

Even the early booking of artists for 2021 came down to relationships and trust.