Nature ties New Leaf exhibits together

A New Leaf Gallery inside The Station will host new guest artists Sidra Kaluszka and David Ferrell, and community members for a colorful opening reception from 6-8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 5.

These exhibits will be on display in the gallery November and December.

Multifaceted artist Sidra Kaluszka uses her appreciation for nature and natural light to specialize in both ceramics and watercolors. In 2007 she received her bachelor’s degree from Virginia Tech and then graduated in 2010 with a double concentration master’s from Radford University.

Sidra has been published in several art magazines and has received Signature Membership in Virginia, Alaska and Pennsylvania Watercolor Society. Her work, both watercolor and ceramics, has been exhibited in numerous states as well as in Japan and has won several prestigious awards.

Watercolorist and photographer David Ferrell has been a lifelong resident of Pulaski County, where he resides and operates a 100-year-old farm with his brother. Seeing the unique beauty on and around the farm, he started photographing the cattle, landscapes and other beautiful things around him.