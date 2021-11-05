Nature ties New Leaf exhibits together

A New Leaf Gallery inside The Station will host new guest artists Sidra Kaluszka and David Ferrell, and community members for a colorful opening reception from 6-8 p.m., Friday, Nov. 5.
These exhibits will be on display in the gallery November and December.
Multifaceted artist Sidra Kaluszka uses her appreciation for nature and natural light to specialize in both ceramics and watercolors. In 2007 she received her bachelor’s degree from Virginia Tech and then graduated in 2010 with a double concentration master’s from Radford University.
Sidra has been published in several art magazines and has received Signature Membership in Virginia, Alaska and Pennsylvania Watercolor Society. Her work, both watercolor and ceramics, has been exhibited in numerous states as well as in Japan and has won several prestigious awards.
Watercolorist and photographer David Ferrell has been a lifelong resident of Pulaski County, where he resides and operates a 100-year-old farm with his brother. Seeing the unique beauty on and around the farm, he started photographing the cattle, landscapes and other beautiful things around him.
About five years ago, Ferrell was encouraged to start painting again, something he hadn’t done in more than 40 years. Now, he paints as much as he can. His style is always loose, sometimes whimsical and shows his love and happiness for the eye-catching things around him.
A New Leaf Gallery invites visitors to visit the fine art gallery inside The Station across from The Floyd Country Store in Floyd. Open hours are from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays and Saturdays. The gallery is closed Mondays and Tuesdays.
For more information on New Leaf Gallery offerings, call (540) 745-7367 or visit https://anewleaf-gallery.com.