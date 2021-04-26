P-EBT benefits available

If a child in your family qualifies for free or reduced-price meals, they may be eligible for monthly benefits through a P-EBT card. The Virginia Department of Social Services created the Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer program last spring at the height of the pandemic in the U.S. to assist low-income households with nutrition costs during school closures.

Benefits are available to both remote and hybrid students and will last until the end of the school year, DSS states, with the last payment occurring in July for the month of June. Funds are loaded onto previously issued P-EBT or EBT cards, or a new card, which will arrive in the mail.

While cards should have been mailed by April 2 and arrived after about 10 days, DSS reports that a card distribution issue led to a delay for “some new and existing P-EBT users.”

To learn more about P-EBT benefits visit www.dss.virginia.gov/benefit/pebt. To inquire about a delayed card, call (866) 513-1414.