Farm Stores: A Growing Trend

“We let them know what we have and they can come when they want and pick up their pre-packed bags from the refrigerator,” he explained, adding that they have more than 100 people on the email list. “There’s almost always someone shopping,” Bresa commented as car pulled up in front of the store.

Shopper Vicky Shaffer said that since COVID-19 she’s been shopping more at the EcoVillage Farm Store because it feels safer.

“I grow a lot of my own food during the growing season,” she said as she checked out a bag of farm fresh carrots.

The EcoVillage Farm Store, which is two miles from town, off Route 221 and Franklin Pike, is open daily from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. Their busiest time is weekends during growing season.

On Fridays, they pack the store as full as they can, Bresa said. He and Sandoval also run a traditional CSA (Community Supported Agriculture) during growing season, where shares are sold reimbursed for bags of harvest. They also sell plants.

“We’ll start seeding this week,” Bresa said, “and have strawberries in a couple of weeks.