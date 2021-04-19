AUTHOR INTERVIEW: Quesenberry talks about Floyd-based memoir

“I don’t know if there was a witch there. But the terror was real,” he said, referring to sleep paralysis that he struggled with, which caused him to sometimes wake up on the floor.

Writing the book “opened the floodgates,” Quesenberry said during a recent visit to Floyd, while on his way home to Northern Virginia where he now lives, after visiting his niece (Darryl’s daughter) in Asheville, NC.

“A by-product of the book was that I had to be wide open. It was very cathartic,” said Quesenberry. “I’m more comfortable expressing emotion now. It was a little rough in the beginning.”

When asked how he has been able to adjust as an adult after experiencing early childhood trauma, Quesenberry said, “My coping mechanism has been work. I’ve always been a bit of a workaholic. Even as a teenager, I was working full time jobs, mostly in restaurants.” He noted that being a hard worker is a trait that runs through-out his family.

“Caveman Supersonic,” the first book in a projected series of three, was written in four months. It poured out from memories and the narrative took on its own timeline. Quesenberry described the second book, which he’s recently started working on, as a continuation of the first book. Although there is a plotline for his brothers, it is primarily his own coming of age story.