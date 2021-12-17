Next Generation: ‘Great coach, better man’

It was a cool Thursday night and Coach Winfred Beale just finished doing his football team’s laundry in preparation for the next day. He has coached hundreds of games but this game was special — it was an honor more than 40 years in the making.
Floyd County High School, his alma matter, dedicated the field to him before that game on Sept. 17.
Winfred remembers his childhood positively, calling himself “just another crazy young kid.” He loved to ride bikes and play outdoors with his friends, back in a time when no one had electronics, so everyone would spend their time outside playing well after dark.
“It was a good fellowship, and everyone got along well,” he said, adding he holds a lot of fondness in memories of sports games and class hops with his friends.
Winfred explained he’s actually still really close with some of his childhood friends. While they don’t get to see each other as much, he said, they regularly connect through text or Facebook to keep their over 60-year-old friendships alive.
Floyd County didn’t host a football league for younger kids, so Winfred’s first football season wasn’t until the eighth grade. He said they dressed in the old girls locker room, which is now used to store football equipment.
His first football coach was named Coach Corn, Winfred said, adding he thinks very highly of the man, who also coached basketball at the time.
Winfred played defensive back and running back throughout high school, and says he’ll never forget his high school football experience because it gave him so many fun memories.
After high school, Winfred became better known as Coach Beale, taking on an assistant coach position under Buddy Shuel. He was then mentored by Dan Surfus, before taking the head coach position himself more than 40 years ago.
With many great teams and players across four decades, Coach Beale said some of his favorite moments have been when his teams get into the playoffs. His teams have made some good playoff runs which include three trips to a state game.
One particular run was in 2008, Coach Beale remembered, with the Buffaloes up against the Lebanon Pioneers. The Buffs fell behind 13-7 in the late fourth quarter to a very good opposing team.
“Lebanon had the ball ready to score when we forced a turnover and drove it down the field and won the game in less than two minutes,” Coach Beale said.
Another unforgettable moment came during his third year of coaching in a game against Galax, which hadn’t lost a game or even let another team score that season.
“We end up beating them 14-7 in just a classic football game,” Beale said.
Reflecting on his 20-year-old self, Coach Beale wishes he was more extroverted. “I was very introverted and shy earlier on,” he explained. “I only talked to people who I knew really well or if they talked to me, but I didn’t have that big outgoing personality to just go up and talk to them.”
Now, there’s nothing about Coach Beale that’s shy, and he will talk to anyone wherever he goes.
Coach Beale had many opportunities to leave Floyd and go to bigger schools to coach, but he has instead invested himself into the youth of the county. He leaves a positive impact on every single kid he interacts with including non-football players with his infamous birthday songs and his handshakes.
Upon the FCHS football field dedication, Beale said, “It’s an overwhelming feeling. You never really feel like you deserve something like that.”
He said he owes it to all the players, assistant coaches, managers and trainers. “All sports are team sports but football is like the ultimate team sport, and I was very fortunate to have coached a lot of good people. And, throughout the years I had a lot of great assistant coaches that could go out and be head coaches, filmers and managers.”
A humble answer from a humble man.
A couple of his former assistant coaches and players gave a short speech about how much Coach Beale means to them and the community as a whole during the dedication on Sept. 17. Coach didn’t want the ceremony to be long because he wanted his team to be focused for the game.
His team decided it couldn’t go out and lose on the night of homecoming and the field dedication, so they came together and won the game for their treasured coach.
Coach Beale is the perfect role model for youth as he demonstrates his humility, faith, loyalty and kindness in all he does.
As his teaching career winds down this semester and he prepares for a few more season of coaching, Coach Beale will always be remembered, not just for all of the football victories but for the thousands of lives he’s positively impacted.
