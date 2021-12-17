Next Generation: ‘Great coach, better man’

“We end up beating them 14-7 in just a classic football game,” Beale said.

Reflecting on his 20-year-old self, Coach Beale wishes he was more extroverted. “I was very introverted and shy earlier on,” he explained. “I only talked to people who I knew really well or if they talked to me, but I didn’t have that big outgoing personality to just go up and talk to them.”

Now, there’s nothing about Coach Beale that’s shy, and he will talk to anyone wherever he goes.

Coach Beale had many opportunities to leave Floyd and go to bigger schools to coach, but he has instead invested himself into the youth of the county. He leaves a positive impact on every single kid he interacts with including non-football players with his infamous birthday songs and his handshakes.

Upon the FCHS football field dedication, Beale said, “It’s an overwhelming feeling. You never really feel like you deserve something like that.”