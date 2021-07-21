Carini to serve 84 months for making bombs

ABINGDON, Va, - A Richlands man, whose actions led to a neighborhood being sealed off in June of 2020 will serve seven years in federal prison.

State, county and federal officers sealed off a section of Big Creek Road and vacated nearby houses after discovering bomb making material in a house where Cole Carini lived. Carini had gone to Clinch valley Medical Center with severe injuries to his hands and fingers that he claimed were the result of a lawn mower accident.

Carini, 24, pleaded guilty in January to one count of possessing and manufacturing an unregistered explosive device. He received an 84 month sentence when he stood before the court July 21.

“When he stockpiled bomb-making materials and actually designed and manufactured an improvised explosive device designed to cause significant harm, the defendant put the safety of the community at risk and committed a serious federal crime,” Acting United States Attorney Daniel P. Bubar said at Carini’s July 21 sentencing. “Today’s sentence ought to send a clear message that such behavior will not be tolerated. We appreciate the great work of our federal and state partners that brought Carini to justice.”