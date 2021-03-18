Bait company becomes first Bluestone tenant

In addition to crawfish and crab bait, the company has also made and sold lobster bait for use in the northeastern United States and southeastern Canada. Its primary customer base however is in the Southeast. Bruneaux Bait has developed its formula in different markets, as well as a mass manufacturing and packaging system and cost-effective logistics to get raw materials and finished products to and from their destinations.

Munsey, a veterinarian in the county for many years had been operating the business out of the basement of his office. As the business grew and the need for space arose Munsey started working with the IDA and VCEDA.

“This has truly been a team effort,” Munsey said. “Demand for our product has been growing so quickly and we contacted County Administrator Eric Young and the Tazewell County Industrial Development Authority for their help. They did a fantastic job of lining up things and facilitated our project working through VCEDA which was very user friendly for us.”

Munsey noted site work for the project was finished Monday and he added the building is expected to arrive on site in early April.