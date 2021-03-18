Bait company becomes first Bluestone tenant

By Jim Talbert
The News & Press
Tazewell, Va. – There will soon be a business in the Bluestone.
Bruneaux Bait, a locally owned business that sells eco-friendly crawfish and crab bait closed a deal Mar. 18 to locate a 6,000 square foot building in the park and become the county’s first tenant there.
An up to $400,000 loan from the Virginia Coalfield Economic Development Authority (VCEDA) to the Tazewell County Industrial Development Authority (IDA) was closed recently to be used to finance site development, site grading, building construction, the installation and extension of utilities and other improvements to assist with the expansion of Bruneaux Bait and its location to the Bluestone.
“The Tazewell County IDA has been working for several years with Dr. Stephen Munsey, who is currently the sole proprietor of Bruneaux Bait, on planning for the expansion,” said VCEDA Executive Director/General Counsel Jonathan Belcher. “The project brings with it a projected $100,000 in private investment by the company and a projection of up to 12 full-time jobs within five years. VCEDA is pleased to assist in the project and is further pleased to see the Bluestone get its first tenant.”
Tazewell County IDA Chairman Kyle Hurt agreed, noting, “The Tazewell County IDA is excited with the expansion of Bruneaux Bait to locate in the Bluestone Technology Park. This company has been manufacturing baits in Tazewell County for several years and has decided to stay in Tazewell County by building a new facility in the Bluestone and hiring more people. How great it is to see a local business expand.”
In addition to crawfish and crab bait, the company has also made and sold lobster bait for use in the northeastern United States and southeastern Canada. Its primary customer base however is in the Southeast. Bruneaux Bait has developed its formula in different markets, as well as a mass manufacturing and packaging system and cost-effective logistics to get raw materials and finished products to and from their destinations.
Munsey, a veterinarian in the county for many years had been operating the business out of the basement of his office. As the business grew and the need for space arose Munsey started working with the IDA and VCEDA.
“This has truly been a team effort,” Munsey said. “Demand for our product has been growing so quickly and we contacted County Administrator Eric Young and the Tazewell County Industrial Development Authority for their help. They did a fantastic job of lining up things and facilitated our project working through VCEDA which was very user friendly for us.”
Munsey noted site work for the project was finished Monday and he added the building is expected to arrive on site in early April.
“By mid-summer this year, we expect to be in the new building and we hope to be up and producing by next summer,” Munsey said. “Not only has the IDA, VCEDA and others been enthusiastically supportive of the project, but we’ve had the support of others including the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors.
“We would not be where we are today without the support and assistance of our team of family, friends, employees and some we coaxed out of retirement,” Munsey added. “It’s a real turning point for us and a dream come true.”
“I strongly advocated for this project and I am excited to see it come to fruition,” said Virginia Delegate Will Morefield. “A lot of research has gone into developing a quality product and I am confident it will be a success. We are making every effort to help diversify our regional economy. This project would not have been possible without the support from Tazewell County, the Tazewell County Industrial Development Authority and VCEDA.”
"What a blessing for Tazewell County to have one of our very own, Dr. Stephen Munsey, as our very first, long-awaited tenant in The Bluestone,” said Maggie Asbury, a member of the VCEDA Board and the Tazewell County Board of Supervisors. “We congratulate him and our Industrial Development Authority, as well as our board of supervisors and VCEDA for staying the course to make this happen.”
The IDA will construct the building and Bruneaux Bait has a lease-purchase agreement and will oversee construction of the building.