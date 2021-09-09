Italian company bringing 50 new jobs to Russell County

“Frankly, we looked at those other locations, but we did not find anyone as welcoming to us as what we found in Ernie and Jonathan,” Sisk said of McFaddin and Belcher. “Every single time we came to Lebanon to look at the possibilities, they were welcoming and took good care of us and that played into our final decision of where to locate. We could have located anywhere. We feel very thankful and blessed that it is the Lebanon location.”

Sisk noted the company will be hiring a number of assembly workers at an average wage of $15 per hour plus benefits, with initial employment in the 10-12 range this year, but ramping up to 30-50 employees within three to five years. Those interested in employment, Sisk said, may contact him at jimmys@ceccatocarwash.com.

“The investment by Ceccato Group of $1.75 million to locate in Lebanon, Virginia is welcome news,” said Ninth District Congressman Morgan Griffith. “I am happy that Lebanon was selected as the site of Ceccato’s first United States-based manufacturing facility, which looks to bring 30 to 50 jobs to the area over the next three to five years.”