Bicyclist killed in Richlands crash

Charles “Chucky” Wesley Lyons, 47 died at Clinch Valley Medical Center after being struck by a car on Route 460 in the Town of Richlands. The driver of the vehicle, Tony Hill age 61, was traveling westbound in a 2005 Volvo SUV. He was just past the Baker Hollow Road intersection, when his vehicle struck Lyons’ bicycle which was on the roadway. No charges have been made at this time as the accident is still under investigation. Officer M.G. Tiller, of the Richlands Police Department, is investigating with the assistance of the Virginia State Police Crash Reconstruction Team & the Tazewell County Commonwealth Attorney’s Office.