Marion man to serve 22 years for sexual assault of child

A Marion man will spend the next 22 years in prison following his guilty plea and subsequent conviction on two counts of rape and two counts of forcible sodomy of a 10-year-old girl.
Gary Dwayne Dotson, 38, submitted an Alford plea to all four charges in Smyth County Circuit Court Monday morning. An Alford plea allows a defendant to maintain their innocence while conceding that prosecutors have enough evidence to convict them in a trial.
Circuit Court Judge Deanis Simmons accepted the plea, saying the evidence of guilt in the case was overwhelming. Had the case gone to trial, the physical evidence the commonwealth would have presented included the results of a Physical Evidence Recovery Kit (PERK) performed on the victim and bedsheets collected from the scene.
During the hearing, Assistant Commonwealths Attorney Brendan Roche said Dotson denied the accusation early in the investigation, but allowed investigators to collect his DNA and the bed sheets from the scene. While Dotson’s DNA was not found during the physical examination of the child, both his and the victim’s DNA were present on the bed sheets. Roche said the physical examination also showed evidence of trauma.
The investigation began after the victim described the rape to her school resource officer in late August 2019. At that time, Dotson was charged with one count of rape and two counts of forcible sodomy. He was indicted on those and one additional rape charge by a Smyth County grand jury on Sept. 22.
In addition to the 22-year active prison sentence, Simmons also ordered Dotson to serve five years of probation upon his release, register as a sex offender and have no contact with the victim or her family.
During the September session, the grand jury also indicted another Marion man on a rape charge.
According to a criminal complaint on file at the courthouse, a woman related to the accused by marriage reported to Smyth County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Kevin Terry that 34-year-old Brandon Shane Combs had been having forceful sexual intercourse with her since she was around 11 or 12 years old. The girl, in her late teens at the time of the report, said in April that she was last raped by Combs within the last month.
Combs was served with the warrant while he was incarcerated at the regional jail in Abingdon in April. Days earlier, he had been taken into custody by Marion police following a disturbance on Severt Street.
According to a criminal complaint filed in that incident, police responded to an altercation between Combs and some residents on Severt Street. Marion Officer Bryan Morris wrote that Combs smelled of and admitted to consuming alcohol. When Combs began angrily yelling and cursing, Morris placed him under arrest.
While still on scene, SCSO deputies arrived to serve Combs with an emergency protective order obtained by Combs’ wife and his accuser.
“After the deputy served the protective order, the accused stated that he would not be stopped from going back to his house and that he would burn it down to keep his wife from being there. He said that he would ‘kill that b***h’ and that if he got out of jail they would be coming to arrest him,” Morris wrote in the complaint.
The residents Combs was arguing with also asked for a protective order, saying he had also made threats of bodily harm against them, the complaint noted.
In addition to the rape charge, Combs was also indicted on a threat to burn charge. He is scheduled for trial Nov. 4 on both charges.
Also indicted during the grand jury’s September term:
Larry Clinton Groff, 50, of Saltville, was indicted on a failure to register as a sex offender charge.
Patricia Franks, 54, of Bristol, was indicted on an abduction charge.
Julie Ann Farmer, 35, of Saltville, was indicted on charges of abuse or neglect of a child and possession of methamphetamine.
Richard McLennan Jr., 72, of Marion, was indicted on an unlawful wounding charge.
Ellen M. Davidson, 34, of Marion, was indicted on an assault and battery of a law enforcement officer charge.
Cody Stephen Davidson, 31, of Chilhowie, was indicted on an assault and battery charge.
Karsun Rain Thompson, 20, of Bristol, was indicted on burglary, robbery and use of a firearm by a convicted felon charges.
Darren Vernon Fitchko, 36, of Marion, was indicted on two counts each statutory burglary, forging a check and uttering a forged check.
Joshua Allen Jones, 33, of Atkins, was indicted on one count forging a check, one count uttering a forged check, and two counts each shoplifting third or subsequent offense and petit larceny.
Lisa Carol Turley, 49, of Atkins, was indicted on a grand larceny charge.
Benjamin Joe Turley, 52, of Atkins was indicted on a grand larceny charge.
Eric Wayne Snow, 44, of Chilhowie, was indicted on charges of eluding police and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Greg Shannon, 33, of Pascagoula, Miss., was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute, transporting methamphetamine into the commonwealth, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Steve Wesley Hunt, 57, of Meadowview, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine, distributing methamphetamine and distributing marijuana.
Adam Chase Jones, 32, of Marion, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Ryan Scott Mickle, 35, of Troutdale, was indicted on charges of possession of methamphetamine and possession of a firearm while in possession of methamphetamine.
David Ryan Watson, 32, of Atkins, was indicted on two counts possession of methamphetamine.
Isaac Jacob Glass, 25, of Marion, was indicted on two counts possession of methamphetamine.
Ashley M. Muncy 35, of Jolo, W.Va., was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Robert Lewayne Jarrett, 52, of Saltville, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Franklin Lee Williams, 24, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Mackenzie Aaron Hoffman, 37, of Marin, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Gary Allen Finley, 66, of Atkins, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Anna Elizabeth Fallwell Sheets, 26, of Kingsport, Tenn., was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Joseph Aaron Winebarger, 26, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Marc Devin Pauley, 28, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
John Dawson Jones, 21, of Honaker, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Carol David Benjamin Widener, 44, of Abingdon, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Sharie Elizabeth Sutherland, 52, of Crimora, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Chadwick Blain Potter, 37, of Mountain City, Tenn., was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
William Andrew Dolinger II, 51, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Roman Lee Noble, 42, of Marion, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Christopher Eric Parks, 32, of Sugar Grove, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Susan Jane Davis, 59, of Troutdale, was indicted on a possession of methamphetamine charge.
Whitney Nicole Mabe 22, of Saltville, was indicted on a possession of psilocyn charge.
Robert Joshua Sexton, 31, of Chilhowie was indicted on a driving under the influence charge.
Those indicted will stand trial in Smyth County Circuit Court.
