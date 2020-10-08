Marion man to serve 22 years for sexual assault of child

A Marion man will spend the next 22 years in prison following his guilty plea and subsequent conviction on two counts of rape and two counts of forcible sodomy of a 10-year-old girl.

Gary Dwayne Dotson, 38, submitted an Alford plea to all four charges in Smyth County Circuit Court Monday morning. An Alford plea allows a defendant to maintain their innocence while conceding that prosecutors have enough evidence to convict them in a trial.

Circuit Court Judge Deanis Simmons accepted the plea, saying the evidence of guilt in the case was overwhelming. Had the case gone to trial, the physical evidence the commonwealth would have presented included the results of a Physical Evidence Recovery Kit (PERK) performed on the victim and bedsheets collected from the scene.

During the hearing, Assistant Commonwealths Attorney Brendan Roche said Dotson denied the accusation early in the investigation, but allowed investigators to collect his DNA and the bed sheets from the scene. While Dotson’s DNA was not found during the physical examination of the child, both his and the victim’s DNA were present on the bed sheets. Roche said the physical examination also showed evidence of trauma.