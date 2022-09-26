 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Schewels re-opens Richlands store

Richlands, Va. – “Good things come to those who wait, and Richlands waited patiently," Matt Schewel said Sept. 23.

Schewel was in town for the re-opening of the Schewel’s Furniture Store in Richlands. He is the fifth generation of the company that owns more than 50 retail furniture stores in Virginia, West Virginia and North Carolina.

While the company has operated a store in Richlands for several years the recent renovation gave the building a new look and the company also upgrade the product line.

Schewel said the employees in Richlands waited patiently for seven years while the company remodeled stores in other locations. The re-opening happened in time to coincide with the company’s 125th anniversary.

The Richlands store is located at 2400 South Front Street, near the Brickyard Shopping Center. They carry a complete line of household furnishings with financing options available.

The stores are open seven days a week with hour varying by location.  Representatives of the chamber of commerced joined Schewel’s employees and customers for the ribbon cutting ceremony.

Contact jtalbert@richlands-news-press.com

