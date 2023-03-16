Throughout the month of March, you may see Town of Wytheville staff driving an electric vehicle around town as they accomplish their daily tasks. Virginia Clean Cities is loaning the Town a 2023 Chevrolet Bolt EUV Premier as part of the Rural Reimagined program.

As part of an ongoing plan to help create additional electric vehicle charging locations throughout the community for the use of citizens and visitors, the Town of Wytheville is working with Virginia Clean Cities on several initiatives to not only create public charging stations, but also help businesses and individuals learn of opportunities available through federal and state funding sources, tax credits, and other initiatives. As a clearinghouse of information, the Town has established the following page on their website: https://www.wytheville.org/wytheville-charged#/find/nearest. In the months ahead, additional information will be posted here that local businesses and individuals may find beneficial as they consider adding electric vehicles for personal or business use.